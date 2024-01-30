Marcus Rashford ‘spent 12 hours drinking tequila in Belfast’ when spotted in a nightclub last week… then ‘fell into bed fully clothed at 3am before calling in sick’ to Man United training

Marcus Rashford reportedly went on a 12-hour bender in Belfast before calling in sick to Manchester United training last week.

The 26-year-old missed training on Friday after spending two days in Northern Ireland and was left out of the squad for United’s 4-2 FA Cup win against Newport County on Sunday. sport mail revealed on Monday night that Rashford’s United team-mates are angry with him for breaching discipline.

Now, new details of their stay in Belfast have emerged, and waitress Sarah Adair tells us Sun Rashford had been drinking “all day” with his entourage and upon returning to his hotel at 3am he was so drunk that he “passed out” while fully dressed.

He claimed that during the “strange” night out, Rashford booked the top floor of an Italian restaurant where he drank tequila and limoncello, and Adair said he was “clearly on a mission to get drunk.”

The footballer, who was pictured having dinner with his childhood fiancée Lucia Loi in November, months after their split, was also allegedly seen arguing with a French woman in a nightclub after being accused of kissing another woman.

Marcus Rashford went and visited Larne FC before going on a 12-hour bender in Belfast.

He posed for pictures with some young players before his drunken night.

Rashford was then photographed in a restaurant at 4.22pm on Thursday as he began his drinking session.

Waitress Sarah Adair, pictured, said she was invited on a night out with the footballer and his entourage.

Your browser does not support iframes.

The England star, who received an MBE for his campaign to end food poverty, arrived in the city last week and visited Larne FC, who his friend Ro-Shaun Williams had just signed for.

Rashford is claimed to have arrived in the Northern Ireland capital on Wednesday on a private jet from Manchester, before checking into the five-star Fitzwilliam Hotel and heading to the Dirty Onion pub and Lavery’s bar.

The next day, after visiting Larne FC, the 26-year-old went to the Italian restaurant where mother-of-one Adair works.

The mother-of-one told the Sun she initially did not recognize the footballer, who reportedly signed a new £375,000-a-week contract with Manchester United last year, and only found out when her manager told her who he was.

The 30-year-old said Rashford was joined by two men and two women, one of whom was “French and very beautiful”, and the group ordered food and drinks.

She claimed the footballer ordered sea bass but did not touch his food, instead focusing on tequila shots and cocktails, before inviting her to join the group on their night out.

After she agreed to join him, Rashford asked Adair if he knew of any nightclubs that stayed open past 3am if he paid them enough money, which told him they weren’t busy the next day.

“That made it clear to me that I had already decided that I was not going to train on Friday. I had no plans to come home that night,” he said.

Rashford was seen entering a nightclub late at night and was reportedly asked if there were any clubs that would stay open past 3am if he paid them enough money.

Rashford went to this nightclub after midnight, after having spent the afternoon drinking with his entourage and the waitress, Sarah Adair.

A friend reminded Rashford that he had training the next day but wanted to sit out.

Adair said she finished her shift at 5pm and returned to the city center two hours later to meet Rashford, but had to wait until 9.40pm before a Mercedes van picked her up.

Timeline of Marcus Rashford’s trip to Belfast and its consequences Wednesday, January 24 9.55am Rashford arrives in the morning to train with Manchester United. 16:21 In the afternoon he leaves Manchester on a private jet bound for Belfast. 17:17 Upon arrival in the capital of Northern Ireland, check into the Fitzwilliam Hotel. The footballer and his entourage then go to the Dirty Onion pub and Lavery’s bar. Thursday January 25 13:06 The photo shows the footballer visiting Larne FC, where his friend Ro-Shaun Williams has just signed. 2pm He goes to an Italian restaurant with his entourage and two women, where he meets Sarah Adair. 16:30 The group leaves the restaurant in the afternoon, before heading to Villa Italia in the evening. Friday January 26 12:30 p.m. Rashford and his group go to Thompson’s Garage nightclub. 2 am The group leaves and returns to the Fitzwilliam Hotel. Sources close to the player insist that it was at 1:15 a.m. 2.50am Rashford passes out fully clothed in his hotel room. 5 am The footballer and his companions leave the hotel. 7 am They board a private jet at Belfast airport. 8am Rashford lands in Manchester and calls in sick to train. Sunday January 28 The striker will not be able to play in Manchester United’s FA Cup match at Newport County. Coach Erik Ten Hag promises to take care of the “internal matter.” Monday January 29 8.45am Rashford arrives at training with his agent brother Dwaine Maynard, where he chats to Ten Hag and director of football John Murtough.

At this point, he says he was asked to hand over his phone and not tell anyone but his mother who he was dating.

She said she was taken in a taxi to the Villa Italia restaurant to meet Rashford and his entourage, where the United star had booked the top floor and brought his own Bluetooth speaker to listen to his favorite rap music.

Adair stated that Rashford, who allegedly did not touch the bruschetta he ordered because he does not like tomato with seeds, was drinking tequila with his friends and “clearly was on a mission to get drunk.”

A friend reportedly reminded Rashford that he had training the next day, but the England international insisted he wanted to sit out.

She said the group then headed to Thompson’s nightclub, where they were photographed by other revelers, before going to a private area, The Attic, for more drinks.

Here, Rashford is alleged to have argued with the French girl after being accused of kissing another woman, with Adair said the furious woman said “she thinks she can do whatever she wants”.

A source close to Rashford told the Sun that he left the club at 1.15am, but Adair said the group stayed outside until around 2am before his security decided to take them back to their hotel.

When they returned to the Fitzwilliam Hotel, where Rashford was staying in the £1,500-a-night residential suite, Adair claimed she had to put him to bed.

Adair said: “He was so drunk at the time that he picked up his own bag, dropped it and all the money fell out.” They were all £20 notes and big wads. I estimate there was between £8,000 and £10,000 in cash.

“Then he falls against the wall again and I have to pick him up and put him on the bed. He was fully dressed and I think he passed out like that. He didn’t even get under the covers.

He woke up at 9.30am on Friday to find Rashford had left four and a half hours earlier.

He landed back in Manchester at 8am but did not train that day after phoning in sick.

A source close to Rashford told the Sun he was carrying less than £1,000 in cash, adding: “Marcus accepts his standards are well below expectations.”

After leaving Rashford out of his squad on Sunday, Erik ten Hag promised to deal with the “internal matter”.

United issued a statement on Monday night confirming that Rashford had taken responsibility for his actions and they now consider the matter closed.