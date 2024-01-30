The strange details of billionaire baron Justin Hemmes’ wild 40-hour party for 5,000 Merivale employees as he hosts a ’90s-themed rave in Sydney

Justin Hemmes treats his Merivale staff to the wildest party of the year every January and spared no expense for his latest shindig.

The billionaire pub baron hosted a rave at Sydney’s Ivy nightclub on Monday that started at 2pm and lasted a full 40 hours.

The venue was decorated with the bizarre addition of 800 stuffed animals, as well as huge inflatable animals in psychedelic colors, balloons with smiley faces and yellow stars.

The event’s theme was “90s Good Vibes” and the Ivy was transformed into a “time capsule of a music festival,” Hemmes said. The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday.

“It’s a pretty epic and iconic annual event that requires many months of planning,” he said.

More than 5,000 Merivale employees partied into the early hours of the morning while being entertained by 30 DJs, several skaters performing 90s choreography, skits and rave dancers.

The food was provided by a pop-up canteen from Mumu restaurant with 4,000 cheeseburger spring rolls and 2,000 slices of pizza along with fresh fruit, the publication reports.

The 51-year-old had his model girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel, 27, on his arm and she was dressed to impress.

Madeline stole the show in a barely-there blue bikini top that barely covered her bust and was adorned with teardrop-shaped jewelry.

She paired it with sheer tights with daring cuts on the sides in lilac and blue tones.

Madeline amplified her futuristic look with a metallic bag and reflective sunglasses.

For makeup, she chose a pink and blue palette with nude lipstick and wore her blonde locks in mermaid waves.

Meanwhile, Justin went for a hippie theme with an orange shirt and green striped animal print vest paired with green marijuana-themed corduroy pants.

One of the night’s DJs, Ruby J (pictured), opted for a ’90s raver look with furry white boots, space buns and reflective sunglasses.

Ruby jumped on deck to do her thing for the gathered crowd.

Also making a statement was Dina Broadhurst, who turned heads in a latex crop top and bright orange shorts.

The ‘naked artist’ showed off her toned figure and wore her hair in space buns, adding designer sunglasses and clear heels.

Head of PR Holly Madeline Kaiser was a vision in a 2000s look that included a graphic blue minidress and chunky Mary Jane sandals.

Trippy balloons and inflatable balloons adorned the venue.

The staff partied well into the night, showing off their raver outfits as they posed.

Justin’s big parties for his staff have become folklore in Merivale and are traditionally held at the end of January, after the Christmas period, when the hospitality industry is quieter.

At last year’s party, Justin thanked his staff for the “best year ever.”

‘I am very grateful to all of you and I want you to have the best night tonight. Look around you, this is electric, this is magical and it’s all because of you.

‘So thank you for the best year of my life and a better year ahead!’ she said to huge applause.