Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Hezbollah denounces fabricated reports on border negotiations

    By

    Jan 30, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp; Hezbollahrsquo;s Media Relations on Tuesday issued the following statement:

    quot;Today, Nidaa Al-Watan newspaper published a fabricated and derogatory article regarding what it termed as indirect negotiations concerning the border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine. Indirect negotiations are exclusively under the jurisdiction of the Lebanese state, and thus, the content of the mentioned article is completely contrary to the truth and devoid of any factual basis.quot;

    =========R.H.

    By

