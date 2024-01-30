Oil drops as China demand concerns counter supply jitters

NNA – Oil prices fell more than a dollar a barrel on Monday as China#39;s ailing property sector sparked demand worries, causing traders to reassess the supply risk premium from escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures fell $1.15, or 1.4%, to settle at $82.40 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by $1.23, or 1.6%, at $76.78 per barrel.

Both contracts settled lower for the first time in four sessions as attention shifted to demand concerns in China, where a real estate crisis deepened with a Hong Kong court ordering the liquidation of property giant China Evergrande Group.

The deepening real estate crisis is a blow to investor confidence in the top oil importer#39;s economy, with earlier data showing slower than expected activity.

quot;The situation in China is the biggest headwind to the whole market, that is why the market keeps backing off from the war risk premium,quot; said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC.

Both benchmarks had gained about 1.5% early in Monday trade, with Brent prices touching their highest since early November after a fuel tanker was hit by a missile in the Red Sea and U.S. troops were attacked in Jordan near the Syrian border. The events mark a major escalation of tensions that have engulfed the Middle East.–Reutersnbsp;

