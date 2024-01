NNA – Gasoline prices for both 95 and 98 octane increased in Lebanon on Tuesday by 11,000 LBP, while diesel rose by 15,000 LBP. However, gas prices decreased by 1,000 LBP. The new prices stand as follows:

– LBP 1,525,000 for 95 Octane Gasoline

– LBP 1,565,000 for 98 Octane Gasoline

– LBP 1,515,000 for Diesel

– LBP 929,000 for Gas

R.H.