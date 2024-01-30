Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Amirabdollahian: Netanyahu’s “criminal political life” coming to end

    By

    Jan 30, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – The Israeli prime ministerrsquo;s ldquo;criminal political liferdquo; is coming to an end, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.nbsp;

    In a post on his X account on Tuesday, the top Iranian diplomat said Benjamin Netanyahu is experiencing the final days of his criminal political life.

    Pointing to the USrsquo; support for the Zionist regime in its military onslaught on the Gaza Strip, the Iranian foreign minister said the White House is well aware that ending the war and genocide in Gaza and the settlement of the current crisis in the region require a political solution.

    Diplomacy is in progress in the course of political resolution of the crisis, he stated.

    At least 26,637 people have been killed and 65,387 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.–agencies

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Two Canadian gunmen are charged with a $350,000 murder-for-hire plot after they were hired by an Iranian national to kill two people who fled Iran to live in the United States.

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Lottie Moss shows off her toned physique in a Romanian-printed crop top as she lands her first major role in a new future thriller.

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Beijing is unlikely to rescue Evergrande’s offshore creditors because it could make things worse at home

    Jan 30, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Two Canadian gunmen are charged with a $350,000 murder-for-hire plot after they were hired by an Iranian national to kill two people who fled Iran to live in the United States.

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Lottie Moss shows off her toned physique in a Romanian-printed crop top as she lands her first major role in a new future thriller.

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Beijing is unlikely to rescue Evergrande’s offshore creditors because it could make things worse at home

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Musk’s Neuralink implants brain chip in first human

    Jan 30, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy