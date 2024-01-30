Amirabdollahian: Netanyahu’s “criminal political life” coming to end

NNA – The Israeli prime ministerrsquo;s ldquo;criminal political liferdquo; is coming to an end, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.nbsp;

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, the top Iranian diplomat said Benjamin Netanyahu is experiencing the final days of his criminal political life.

Pointing to the USrsquo; support for the Zionist regime in its military onslaught on the Gaza Strip, the Iranian foreign minister said the White House is well aware that ending the war and genocide in Gaza and the settlement of the current crisis in the region require a political solution.

Diplomacy is in progress in the course of political resolution of the crisis, he stated.

At least 26,637 people have been killed and 65,387 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.–agencies

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.