NNA – The Traffic Management Center on Tuesday reported that some mountain roads across Lebanon have been closed due to snow accumulation: Kfardebian, Hadath Baalbek, Aqoura, Ainata Al-Arz, Jurd Marjayoun, Hermel, Maaser El Shouf, and Kfarya.nbsp;

However, the Dahr El-Baydar road is open to all vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive or fitted with metal chains, and the Kobayat – Hermel road is accessible to all vehicles.

