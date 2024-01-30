Israel’s ongoing aggression against Gaza kills, injures more dozens of civilians

NNA – Over a dozen Palestinian civilians today were killed and others wounded in Israeli airstrikes that targetednbsp;different areas of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that scores of civilians were killed and dozens of others wounded in an Israeli shelling of two homes for the Madoukh and Al-Amawi families in Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, three civilians lost their lives in intense Israeli airstrikes that targeted multiple inhabited homes in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, and were later brought to at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital

Israeli fighter jets carried out intense and fierce airstrikes and artillery shelling of several homes in the town of Beit Lahia, west of the city of Khan Yunis, and the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah.

Israeli warplanes and artillery also continued to intensively firing heavy gunfire on the western areas of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.nbsp;

Further, Israeli occupation army blew up a residential square west of Khan Yunis Governorate, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescentnbsp;(PCRS)nbsp;saidnbsp;that the occupation forces continued to intensively bomb the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.nbsp;

Israeli army continues to issue orders to evacuate residents in the vicinity of the hospital and the Al-Amal neighborhood.

The number of civilians killednbsp;since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7 has risen tonbsp;26,637, the majority of whom were children and women. In addition,nbsp;at leastnbsp;65387 people were injured.–WAFA

===========R.H.

