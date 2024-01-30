Lebanon’s Corruption Perceptions Index 2023 Results Reflect a Continuing Downward Trend

NNA – Transparency International, the leading global watchdog on corruption, announces the results of the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2023 for all countries. The results were unveiled this morning at 7:01 AM local time, revealing Lebanon#39;s performance with a score of 24 out of 100 and a ranking of 149 among the 180 countries assessed. This marks the second third consecutive year of Lebanonrsquo;s lowest score, emphasizing the need for urgent attention and corrective action.

Throughout 2024, the organization will conduct a comprehensive examination of the crucial nexus between corruption and injustice, fervently advocating for substantive reforms to tackle the underlying causes of this pervasive issue.

Transparency International – Lebanon will draw attention to critical aspects for the year, aiming to address the root causes of corruption and injustice and tackle significant problems, including:

Urgent Enforcement of Right to Access Information Law:nbsp;The Lebanese Government is urged to immediately enforce the Right to Access Information Law #28/2017. Specific attention should be given to the disclosure of contracts signed by Public Administrations of critical importance, a crucial step towards long-awaited reforms.

Transparency in Public Servants#39; Asset Disclosure:nbsp;The government must disclose the number of public servants who failed to submit their Asset Disclosure in 2021. Lawful measures should be taken against those in violation, fostering accountability and transparency.

Accelerated Implementation of Public Procurement Strategy:nbsp;Swift action is needed in implementing the Public Procurement Strategy, focusing on establishing an online procurement system, nominating the public procurement authority, and forming the complaints committee. Immediate enforcement of disclosing beneficial ownership of all bidders is crucial.

Addressing Opaque Practices in Public Financial Management:nbsp;The systemic opaque practices in Public Financial Management need to be addressed urgently. Fiscal transparency is now more than ever a prerequisite for sound reforms.

Whistleblower Protection Measures:nbsp;A comprehensive institutional and operational setting for Whistleblower Protection should be established. This will provide citizens with robust mechanisms to report corruption without fear of retaliation.

Empowering the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC):nbsp;After a two-year delay, the NACC#39;s bylaws have been endorsed. It is imperative to equip the NACC with the necessary resources to effectively combat corruption, ending impunity.

Independence of the Judiciary System:nbsp;The Lebanese parliament should promptly grant the judiciary system the independence, resources, and transparency needed to punish all corruption offenses and restore checks and balances on power.

Transparency International – Lebanon persists in calling on the Lebanese state to respond to these recommendations promptly, emphasizing the need for immediate and decisive action to combat corruption and promote a society that is more just and transparent. The organization remains committed to actively advocating for ongoing reforms.

