Security update: Israeli enemy fires at Lebanese border towns, tensions escalate

NNA – The Israeli enemy on Tuesday launched from its positions in Berkit Richa heavy machine gun fire towards the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Ayta Al-Shaab.

Furthermore, enemy reconnaissance aircraft have been flying continuously overnight and into this morning over the villages of the western and central sectors, reaching the outskirts of the city of Tyre, while simultaneously launching illuminating bombs over bordering villages adjacent to the Blue Line.

Around 10 p.m., artillery shells targeted the valleys of Saluki and Al-Hujeir preceded by intense artillery shelling on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Yarin and Al-Dhaira.nbsp;

