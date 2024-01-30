Lottie Moss shows off her toned physique in a Romanian-printed crop top as she lands her first major role in a new future thriller.

Lottie Moss has landed her first major role in a new future thriller and was spotted filming in Romania on Monday.

The Onlyfans star, 26, who will play Diana in April X, showed off her toned physique in a white printed crop top and gray jeans.

Lottie wrapped up in a new khaki green jacket, which still had the tags on, and brown boots as she walked through the snow-covered streets.

April

When April disappears, Bax searches every dark corner of the post-Soviet cityscape trying to find her, eventually descending into madness.

Lottie was warmly greeted by the film’s producer, Lavinia Postolache, as she headed to her trailer.

This film marks Moss’ debut in a major film role, an important step in the evolution of her career, especially as she takes a break from Onlyfans to focus on acting.

Her transition into the film industry follows a period of personal challenges, including addressing mental health issues, marking a new chapter in her journey of personal and professional growth.

Lottie broke down in tears as she spoke candidly to her fans about her anxiety issues in a TikTok video.

The younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss admitted she’s been sober for four days during her open and honest chat, but shared that she “finds it hard to understand who she is.”

Lottie, who began modeling at age 16 for Teen Vogue, spoke about how modeling in her teens caused her to succumb to drugs and alcohol due to the industry she worked in.

Lottie admitted that the reason she got a face tattoo and started an Onlyfans page was to “rebel so strongly away from an industry that made her sad all the time.”

But now she shares that she faces increasing anxiety as she tries to figure out “who she really is.”

Lottie radiates joy as she emerges from her trailer on the set of April X and warmly embraces director Michel K. Parandi in a heartfelt embrace.

Lottie put on a black leather fur trim coat and chunky boots.

April

The blonde beauty said: ‘Oh, I don’t even know where to start. I think it’s very important to talk about things and I’m not very active on social media because I’ve been very bad about it in the past and I get some horrible comments about things.

‘But I really want to be more open and talk about things on TikTok because I think it’s important to show people that life is not as shiny as it is on social media.

“I have struggled a lot since I was young with depression, anxiety and addiction issues. Becoming a model and being in that industry made it very difficult for me not to feel that way and succumb to drugs and alcohol whenever I felt down.

‘I’ve been in the habit of doing this for the rest of my life so far. And I’ve gotten to a point where now I don’t even know who I am and it’s like navigating through the fucking 20’s shit.

He added: “I think sometimes you become that person that you don’t like, that you don’t know or that you don’t even recognize. I think today I’ve gotten to that place where I just don’t know who I am.

‘Ever since I got my face tattooed and started OnlyFans, I thought, ‘Is this what I want to do?’

“I think I rebelled a lot against an industry that made me sad at the time and I just rebelled a lot against being that person because I was so miserable being that person. But now I don’t even like myself, so I’m like, ‘Who the fuck am I?’ ?’

She added: “I just need to know that other people feel that way and that I’m not going crazy.” I feel like I isolated myself from so many people who cared and cared about me and now I feel so alone. I feel like I should be grateful because I have so many good things in my life, but I just don’t feel happy with myself.’

Their candid chat comes after Lottie spent the night separating from Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, at London nightspot Chiltern Firehouse.

Spies at the celebrity haunt told MailOnline how they sat together before setting off in the early hours of the morning in early January.

Lottie broke down in tears as she spoke candidly to her fans about her anxiety issues in a TikTok video.

The OnlyFans star, who began modeling at age 16 for Teen Vogue, spoke about how modeling in her teens caused her to succumb to drugs and alcohol due to the industry she worked in.

She added: “I’ve struggled a lot since I was young with depression, anxiety and addiction issues and becoming a model and being in that industry made it very difficult for me to not feel that way and just succumb to drugs and alcohol every time. I felt sad’

One viewer said: “You have Leonardo and Lottie in the same room, of course they gravitated towards each other.”

“They were chatting and laughing until the early hours of the morning, when it was time to call it a night. They left the club in the early hours after having a good time.

Unfortunately, Lottie had a rough 2023 when it came to romance.

She found love with Love Island’s Adam Collard on E4 reality show Celebs Go Dating, when they were supposed to be dating members of the public.

After their brief romance failed, the lothario unceremoniously replaced her with sports expert Laura Woods, who he described as his “soulmate.”

The rapid change led Lottie to label Adam a “cold soul.”