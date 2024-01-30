Hamieh addresses road infrastructure, emergency relief efforts

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Ali Hamieh, on Tuesday held an extensive administrative meeting at his office this morning with the ministryrsquo;s Director General, engineers, and heads of departments concerned with road and building projects.nbsp;

The meeting took stock of an array of local administrative and financial aspects, emphasizing the priority of emergency relief efforts to address landslides on international and major roads.nbsp;

Hamieh stressed the need for meticulous follow-up, involving internal and external experts, to ensure safety, logistical efficiency, and financial prudence.nbsp;

He highlighted the government#39;s commitment to addressing both immediate and potential landslide issues due to severe weather conditions. Additionally, the Minister underscored the importance of continuous monitoring of rainwater drainage systems and snow clearance operations, ensuring mountain roads remain open for public safety and traffic flow.

