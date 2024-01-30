Kyiv and Moscow trade drone attacks as Kyiv denies firing military chief

NNA – Russia andnbsp;Ukrainenbsp;have fired dozens of missiles and drones at one another in the latest round of cross-border attacks.

Ukraine claimed to have shot down 15 Iranian-made kamikaze drones out of 35 fired across the country. A statement from the air force said the attacks had been tried to hit fuel and energy infrastructure.

The Russian defence ministry, meanwhile, claimed 21 drones were shot down over occupied Crimea, and in Russiarsquo;s Tula, Bryansk, and Kaluga regions.

It comes as Ukrainian Presidentnbsp;Volodymyr Zelenskynbsp;has dismissed reports that he fired Ukraine army chief Valery Zaluzhny ndash; a popular figure in the countryrsquo;s fight against Russiarsquo;s invasion.

Mr Zaluzhny and the Ukrainian president have reportedly been at loggerheads over the results of Ukrainersquo;s counteroffensive, which began last-spring last year but has so far failed to achieve major territorial gains.

On Monday, reports started emerging in Ukrainian news outlets, including Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrinform and Thenbsp;Kyivnbsp;Independent, as well as several leading Telegram channels, that the army chief was summoned by Mr Zelensky.–agenciesnbsp;

