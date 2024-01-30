Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    How This Nutty Ohio Primary Is Dividing the GOP

    Jan 30, 2024 , ,
    How This Nutty Ohio Primary Is Dividing the GOP

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Ohio House of Representatives/Twitter

    Like many dramas in today’s Republican Party, the one in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District started with someone saying something mean about Donald Trump.

    “I think he is arrogant,” said Craig Riedel, a GOP candidate for the seat held by Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D), in comments that were leaked to MAGA activist Charlie Kirk in December. “I don’t like the way he calls people names. I just don’t think that’s very becoming of a president.”

    Up to that point, Riedel had been considered the frontrunner in the 9th District primary over his main rival—Trump-loving J.R. Majewski, who is mounting a comeback bid after his shambolic 2022 campaign ended in a blowout Kaptur victory.

