Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    News

    Adorable Instagram Babies of Gaza Page Is Now a Haunting War Memorial

    By

    Jan 30, 2024 , , , ,
    Photo Illustration by the Daily Beast/Getty, Photographs courtesy of Yahia Barzaq

    The author of this article is remaining anonymous for their safety.

    RAFAH, Gaza—The Instagram page of Yahia Barzaq, which was once brimming with love, life, and the pure innocence of childhood, has taken a poignant turn in recent months. What was once a collection of heartwarming images capturing the joy of newborn life has transformed into a somber memorial for young lives ended in horrific circumstances.

    Barzaq, 33, is a photographer who had a thriving studio in Gaza City specializing in portraits of newborn babies. He and his wife created fantastical scenes to make the infants appear as if they were swimming with clouds, lost in dreams, avid readers, or Formula One racing drivers.

    By

