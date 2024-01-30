Tragic twist after horrific Australia Day boating accident in Sydney – as witnesses say

A teenage boy is likely to face charges after an Australia Day boating accident claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl.

Darcy Davey-Sutherland was killed on Friday when two tinnies collided near Grays Point, in Sydney’s south, just after 10.15am.

Witnesses have since told police they saw one of the boats traveling at high speed near the Swallow Rock area shortly before the crash, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The two drivers of the boats, both boys aged 16, were taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

NSW Police detectives are investigating whether speed was a factor and said it was likely one of the boys would be charged over the fatal crash.

It is understood the pair were strangers to each other, and police do not believe the boats were racing.

Darcy Davey-Sutherland (pictured) died after two boats collided in southern Sydney on Australia Day

In a devastating statement after the tragedy, Darcy’s parents Michael and Laura described their only daughter as a “beacon of light” with a “beautiful soul, so full of love and life.”

“A wonderful older sister to her two brothers and an angel of a daughter, it is impossible to understand life without her in it,” said Mr and Mrs Davey-Sutherland.

“She was about to embark on the most special part of life when she became an adult. Words cannot describe the pain we feel right now.”

Darcy (pictured) was pulled unconscious from the water and rushed to St George Hospital, where she died a short time later

Darcy, her parents and two brothers moved to Australia from Britain about seven years ago.

Mr Davey-Sutherland added that the family are “deeply grateful” for the love and support they have received in recent days as they try to “piece together what feels like shattered lives”.

Scott Edwards was on a nearby boat with his wife, sister-in-law and her partner when Darcy was injured.

His sister-in-law’s partner saw the collision and the group ran over, becoming the first bystanders on the scene.

“When I turned around we saw her face down in the water. “One of the kids in the other boat dove in to grab her,” he said.

“We got there about 40 seconds later and I dove in.” [the water] while my brother-in-law was calling the emergency services.

“It appears the boat hit her and knocked her unconscious in a split second before the boat hit.”

Mr Edwards said he was still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

Darcy’s parents described her as a ‘beacon of light’ with a ‘beautiful soul, so full of love and life’ (photo, distressed bystanders at the crash site)

“It was extremely difficult to watch,” he said.

“I did everything I could to save her life.”

On the night before Darcy was due to start Year 11, her friends shared online tributes, saying school wouldn’t be the same without ‘beautiful Darcy’.

‘I will love you forever. You will be missed forever my beautiful angel, I will never forget our time together,” one person wrote.

‘Rest in peace Darcy. Our hearts are broken. You were the most beautiful soul. We love and miss you angel,” said another.

Darcy’s younger brother Zayn has paid tribute to the beloved teenager as friends flock to Ms Sutherland’s TikTok page to offer their condolences to the family.

“God bless you sis,” Zayn wrote, alongside a heart emoji, in the comments section of her most recent video.

Ms Sutherland’s cousin Finley Docherty shared a video of photos of the pair together when they were younger.

He described her as the “best cousin in the world” and said she would “stay in my heart forever.”

“I don’t want to say goodbye because this means forever,” the video script read.

“Now you’re in the stars, six feet has never felt so far.”

New South Wales Police said it is likely someone will be charged in connection with the crash that killed Darcy (pictured)

Friend Amelie said Mrs Sutherland always looked after her.

“I will never forget the times you helped me,” she wrote.

‘I will love you forever. Rest in peace, my beautiful girl.’

“I am heartbroken that this beautiful girl is gone too soon,” wrote another.

“I pray that your family may find the strength to live with their forever broken hearts and keep your memory alive. Rest beautiful girl.’

a GoFundMe as Darcy’s family has raised more than $50,000 since its inception on Saturday.

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the crash, or who saw either boat that morning, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.