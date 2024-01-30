Louis Tomlinson fans have been injured after a ‘dangerous stampede’ broke out at the Brisbane concert during a fight over bracelets between ticket holders vying for places in the front row.

Louis Tomlinson fans were caught in a stampede at the Riverstage venue in Brisbane, Australia, where the British singer will perform on Tuesday night.

Dozens of ticket holders had lined up throughout the night hoping to secure a coveted front-row spot at the concert.

However, the venue turned them away, forbidding them from camping and promising that those who arrived early would be given numbered wristbands starting at 9.30am on Tuesday morning to maintain their position in the queue, Brisbane Times reports.

A line of 2,000 fans arrived to try to get their hands on the 500 blue bracelets on offer, and fights broke out in the middle of the melee.

There was more anger when fans learned that others who had appeared on Monday already received gold bracelets, and the melee ended in a stampede.

Louis Tomlinson fans were caught in a stampede at the Riverstage venue in Brisbane, Australia, where the British singer will perform on Tuesday night. Luis appears in the photo.

“They threw us against the trees. A mother lost her two daughters, they were like 10 and nine years old,” Madison Francis, 15, told the Brisbane Times on Tuesday.

“It was very dangerous, there were a couple of injuries.”

Another fan, Elizabeth Hales, told the newspaper that fans were “jumping over the doors,” which led to a “hectic” situation.

A Brisbane City Council spokesperson said these events would be better managed in the future.

“Due to severe weather warnings, council officials acted in the interests of young fans who had queued early, despite rules prohibiting this,” the spokesperson told the Brisbane Times.

Dozens of ticket holders had lined up throughout the night hoping to secure a coveted front-row spot at the concert. However, the place turned them away, prohibited them from camping and promised that those who arrived early would be given numbered bracelets starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A line of 2,000 fans arrived in an attempt to get their hands on the 500 blue wristbands on offer, and fights broke out in the middle of the melee. There was more anger when fans learned that others who had appeared on Monday already received wristbands, and the melee ended in a stampede.

‘The event promoter later chose to honor the bracelets handed out by the agents.

“The council will be holding discussions with all promoters to ensure their events are managed safely.”

The pop star, who rose to fame in boy band One Direction, quietly arrived in Sydney on Friday morning ahead of his national tour.

Louis kicked off the tour in Melbourne on Sunday.

He will play shows in Brisbane on Tuesday 30 January before returning to Sydney for a show on Friday 2 February.

During his last visit, Louis made headlines after accusing The Project’s Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar of provoking a feud with One Direction.

The pop star, who rose to fame in boy band One Direction, quietly arrived in Sydney on Friday morning ahead of his national tour. Louis kicked off the tour in Melbourne on Sunday.

Peter asked: ‘There’s been a bit of conflict with 1D recently thanks to Liam who’s been talking a bit about the band. When you look back on your experience with the band, how do you feel about your experience of those days?

A suspicious Louis replied: ‘Oh, so the fishing has already started!’ Yes, I see what you’re doing. No, listen, I’m immensely proud, as I know Liam is, I’m immensely proud of those days, obviously.

“It was an incredible thing, especially at such a young age and I have incredible memories, incredible memories.”

Pushing Louis even further, Carrie asked him if he ever gets sick of him still being linked to One Direction despite their 2016 split.

She asked: ‘Louis, when you say, ‘Oh, the fishing has started,’ I imagine it’s very annoying to have to answer retrospective questions like that. Do you want to talk about that moment in your life with the media instead of never wanting to talk about it again?

Louis responded: ‘I’m more than happy to talk about it in every interview. It’s something I’m immensely proud of, as I said, it’s just that when you mentioned meat earlier, it sounded like you were getting ready to stir it up a bit, that’s all I’m saying.