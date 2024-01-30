UNRWA funding cuts threaten Palestinian lives in Gaza, Middle East region, say aid groups

NNA -nbsp;The decisions by major donors to suspend financial aid to the UN relief agency in the Middle East will cut off life-saving assistance to over 2 million Palestinians who are already living under worsening conditions caused by the war, a group of 20 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) said.

Many countries last year pledged $1.17 billion to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA), the main humanitarian organization in Gaza. But the US, Canada, Australia, Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerlandnbsp;have decided to suspend their contributions after Israel charged 12 UNWRA staff members with taking part in the Hamas-led attacks on the country last October 7, which killed 1,200 people and captured 240 hostages.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said 20 NGOs signed a joint statement to express ldquo;deep concern and outragerdquo; that some of the largest donors have united to suspend funding for UNRWA amid a rapidly worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Following is the statement:

ldquo;As aid organizations, we are deeply concerned and outraged that some of the largest donors have united to suspend funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the main aid provider for millions of Palestinians in Gaza and the region. This comes amid a rapidly worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The suspension of funding by donor states will impact life-saving assistance for over two million civilians, over half of whom are children, who rely on UNRWA aid in Gaza. The population faces starvation, looming famine and an outbreak of disease under Israelrsquo;s continued indiscriminate bombardment and deliberate deprivation of aid in Gaza.

We welcome UNRWArsquo;s swift investigation into the alleged involvement of a small number of UN staff members in the October 7th attacks. We are shocked by the reckless decision to cut a lifeline for an entire population by some of the very countries that had called for aid in Gaza to be stepped up and for humanitarians to be protected while doing their job. This decision comes as the International Court of Justice ordered immediate and effective action to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

152 UNRWA staff have already been killed and 145 UNRWA facilities damaged by bombardment. UNRWA is the largest humanitarian agency in Gaza and their delivery of humanitarian assistance cannot be replaced by other agencies working in Gaza. If the funding suspensions are not reversed we may see a complete collapse of the already restricted humanitarian response in Gaza.

With approximately over one million displaced Palestinians taking shelter in or around 154 UNRWA shelters, the agency and aid organisations have continued to work in near impossible circumstances to provide food, vaccinations, and freshwater. The countries suspending funds risk further depriving Palestinians in the region of essential food, water, medical assistance and supplies, education and protection.

We urge donor states to reaffirm support for the vital work that UNRWA and its partners do to help Palestinians survive one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes of our times. Countries must reverse these funding suspensions, uphold their duties towards the Palestinian people and scale up humanitarian assistance for civilians in dire need in Gaza and the region.rdquo;–agenciesnbsp;

