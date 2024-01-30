Video: Israeli Assassins Disguised as Women and Doctors Kill 3 in Hospital

@HShaqrah X

Israeli forces dressed as women and doctors killed three militants during a raid in a hospital in the occupied West Bank Tuesday, with the military alleging that one of the targets had been planning a new attack inspired by Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre.

Combined forces from Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and counterterror police stormed into the Ibn Sina Hospital in the town of Jenin overnight, the IDF said in a statement. Hamas claimed all three of the victims as members, condemning the operation as a “cowardly assassination.”

Dramatic security camera footage reportedly from the hospital shared on social media appears to show around a dozen undercover forces. One of the men can be seen wielding a rifle while wearing a doctor’s white coat and surgical mask. Another, also armed, is dressed as a woman wearing a Muslim headscarf. A third appears to be wearing blue hospital scrubs. One of the forces is holding a wheelchair in one hand and a rifle in the other, while another appears to be holding a baby carrier.

