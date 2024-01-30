Mikati holds diverse meetings at Grand Serail

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday welcomed United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Commander, General Aroldo Laacute;zaro Saacute;enz.nbsp;

The pair discussed the current security situation in southern Lebanon and the implementation of Resolution 1701, as well as the ongoing coordination between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army.

Prime Minister Mikati also met with Caretaker Displaced Minister, Issam Sharafeddine, who said on emerging, quot;With efforts exerted with the Syrian leadership, and specifically with the Minister of Defense, we have managed to halt nearly 90 % percent of new Syrian displacement in the northern region. We are following up on the matter at the ministry, and God willing, the issue of displaced persons will be placed on the agenda of the next Cabinet session.quot;

In the presence of the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Judge Mahmoud Makieh, Prime Minister Mikati welcomed the President of the Court of Audit, Judge Mohammad Badran, along with an accompanying delegation.nbsp;

Judge Badran presented to Prime Minister Mikati the audit reports for the years 2001-2002, and a special report related to the Ministry of Telecommunications.

Prime Minister Mikati later met with MO Wael Abou Faour, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general conditions.

The Prime Minister separately welcomed a joint delegation from the quot;Union of Used Car Importers,quot; led by Captain Walid Francis, and the quot;Union of Used Car Owners,quot; led by Captain Eli Qazi, who presented to him the problems facing this sector regarding car registration at Lebanonrsquo;s Department of Motor Vehicles.nbsp;

==========R.H.