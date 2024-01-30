Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Justice Minister, Armenian Ambassador discuss latest developments

    By

    Jan 30, 2024 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Khoury, on Tuesday welcomed the Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon, Vahagn Atabekyan, accompanied by the Second Secretary at the embassy, Stepan Gevorgyan.

    Discussionsnbsp;during the meeting addressed the general developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as ways to activate bilateral relations between Lebanon and Armenia, especially in terms of legal cooperation. Additionally, they discussed enhancing the implementation of bilateral agreements between the two countries in the judicial field.

    nbsp;

    R.H.

    By

