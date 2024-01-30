Justice Minister, Armenian Ambassador discuss latest developments

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Khoury, on Tuesday welcomed the Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon, Vahagn Atabekyan, accompanied by the Second Secretary at the embassy, Stepan Gevorgyan.

Discussionsnbsp;during the meeting addressed the general developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as ways to activate bilateral relations between Lebanon and Armenia, especially in terms of legal cooperation. Additionally, they discussed enhancing the implementation of bilateral agreements between the two countries in the judicial field.

