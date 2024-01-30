Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet with Berri in Ain el-Tineh

    By

    Jan 30, 2024 , , , ,

    NNA – Ambassadors of the Quintet Committee on Tuesday successively converged at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh to meet with House Speaker, Nabih Berri.nbsp;

    The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Walid Al-Bukhari, was the first to arrive, followed by the Ambassador of Qatar, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Thani, the Ambassador of Egypt, Alaa Mousa, the Ambassador of France, Herveacute; Magro, and the Ambassador of the United States of America, Lisa Johnson.

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rhodri Giggs’ ex Natasha Lever is ENGAGED to a married firefighter who left his wife and three children for her – 13 years after her shocking romance with her husband’s brother Ryan.

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    TIM HOWARD: Soccer in the United States has only five years to cash in on Lionel Messi and globe-trotting Inter Miami… MLS must loosen its finances NOW to allow more super clubs to grow

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    The US ramped up arms exports by more than 50% in 2023, cutting into Russia’s own weapons trade: Politico

    Jan 30, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Rhodri Giggs’ ex Natasha Lever is ENGAGED to a married firefighter who left his wife and three children for her – 13 years after her shocking romance with her husband’s brother Ryan.

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    TIM HOWARD: Soccer in the United States has only five years to cash in on Lionel Messi and globe-trotting Inter Miami… MLS must loosen its finances NOW to allow more super clubs to grow

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    The US ramped up arms exports by more than 50% in 2023, cutting into Russia’s own weapons trade: Politico

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Boeing withdraws a safety exemption request for one of its 737 Max jets as the company faces mounting pressure

    Jan 30, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy