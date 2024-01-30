Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet with Berri in Ain el-Tineh

NNA – Ambassadors of the Quintet Committee on Tuesday successively converged at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh to meet with House Speaker, Nabih Berri.nbsp;

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Walid Al-Bukhari, was the first to arrive, followed by the Ambassador of Qatar, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Thani, the Ambassador of Egypt, Alaa Mousa, the Ambassador of France, Herveacute; Magro, and the Ambassador of the United States of America, Lisa Johnson.

========R.H.