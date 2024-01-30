How to tell if your doctor is lying to you: One in four people have been told that their symptoms are “all in your mind.” Here’s how to make sure you’re taken seriously

Phillippa Lee’s symptoms, including chronic pain and fatigue, were trivialized and dismissed for more than 30 years before she was finally diagnosed with a degenerative genetic disease.

While an extreme example, Philippa’s story is not unique: it is common to feel that your doctor minimizes your physical symptoms.

According to a survey by think tank Engage Britain, more than one in four people have experienced “medical gaslighting”. Those affected describe being patronized, berated or told that their problem was not as serious as they pretended, according to the survey of 4,010 people conducted in July 2021.

Women with endometriosis (where tissue that normally grows in the uterus grows outside of it) are among those affected, a study published last week by Manchester Metropolitan University reveals.

The condition can cause disabling pain when uterus-like tissue sheds each month but, in interviews, many patients reported being told the pain was all in their head.

Medical gaslighting is now receiving attention at the highest level, and Dr Henrietta Hughes has been appointed the first Patient Safety Commissioner, an independent government office. The goal of this role is to ensure that patients’ voices are heard.

“Time and time again we hear that patients, often women or parents, are not listened to when they raise concerns about a health condition,” she told Good Health.

“There is an imbalance of power, and if patients’ voices are not heard and acted upon, serious harm can occur.”

Patients with certain conditions are more likely to have their symptoms dismissed or not investigated, says Dr Martin Scurr, retired GP and Good Health columnist.

‘With endometriosis, there is a wide spectrum of symptoms and if yours are mild you probably won’t be diagnosed until later when they get worse. This is because the only way to know if you have it is through an invasive procedure such as laparoscopy (where a small telescope is inserted into the abdomen).’

And he adds: ‘Any disease for which there is no clear diagnostic test is a gray area. These include fibromyalgia. [pain that is often widespread] and irritable bowel syndrome. Neuroses may occur, as patients are not diagnosed and feel that their symptoms are prolonged.’

He notes that GPs do not always have time to take a detailed history and listen to patients’ symptoms, as they only have an average of six to ten minutes with them.

‘In the end, patients may feel ignored because their doctor did not spend enough time taking a careful history and was not understanding. I think that’s what patients want,” says Dr. Scurr.

However, he is not convinced that the phrase “medical gaslighting” is appropriate. ‘It is closely related to abusive relationships and abandoned people. It would be a shame if we thought that the relationship between doctors and patients had become abusive rather than simply inadequate or lacking mutual trust.’

But psychologist Dr Tara Quinn-Cirillo says whatever the terminology, the first step in managing the problem is recognizing that it may be happening.

“It can make you doubt what you’re experiencing,” he says. ‘This could take the form of a medical professional minimizing what you have told them or repeatedly normalizing symptoms, which can make you doubt yourself.

“For example, if you’ve been labeled as anxious, your doctor might tell you that you’re more likely to perceive something as more serious because you’re anxious.”

If it represents a power imbalance [between doctor and patient]Addressing this issue “to keep people safe” means ensuring that “patients are seen as part of the clinical team and that their opinions are taken seriously and acted upon,” says Dr. Hughes.

She is part of a group created to help hospitals introduce Martha’s Rule. This will allow patients or their loved ones to request an urgent second opinion if they are in hospital, deteriorating rapidly and feel they are not receiving the care they need.

It is named after Martha Mills, who died at age 13 after developing sepsis following a cycling injury. The inquest into her death in February 2022 revealed that she would likely have survived if consultants had moved her to intensive care sooner. Martha’s Rule will be implemented in England; An announcement is expected later this month.

But what can you do if you feel like your doctor isn’t taking you seriously enough? Be frank about what’s worrying you, says Dr Ann Nainan, a London-based GP.

‘Tell your doctor what specifically worries you; If you have intestinal symptoms, for example, and you’re worried it’s stomach cancer, say so.

‘And if you have been to see your doctor several times for the same problem and feel like you are not being taken seriously, please indicate how many times you have been there for your symptoms. At this point, your doctor should discuss a plan or refer you to a specialist.

Dr. Quinn-Cirillo adds: “Use assertive language; instead of asking, ‘Is a referral possible?’, say, ‘I would like a referral.’ Research suggests that using ‘I’ can affect how when the other person sees you, it gives you more power,” he says.

“It’s not about attacking or disagreeing, but rather having a discussion: discussing your health as if it were a joint collaboration with your doctor.”

A spokeswoman for the Patients’ Association adds: “Although patients do not have a legal right to a second opinion, they can request one and most doctors will respect this request.”

Take someone with you to your appointment, suggests Healthwatch England, an independent body that helps patients get information and advice.

“People have the right to have a loved one accompany them to their appointments,” says its political director, Paul Callaghan.

Dr Scurr says bringing someone to your appointment means you can remind them of anything you’ve forgotten to mention, which can help your doctor understand the impact your symptoms are having, although it may not always be the panacea you’re hoping for. .

‘I did this a few years ago when my wife was experiencing hair loss and I thought it was related to menopause; the GP didn’t know I was also a GP. When my wife suggested that she might need HRT, he simply said that he didn’t know anything about HRT and that she would have to see someone else.’

Dr Scurr also suggests keeping a symptom diary and bringing a checklist to a consultation to help your GP get an idea of ​​the pattern of your symptoms.

‘Do not enter with a huge list, but with four or five points; a summary of your problems and what you want to achieve,” he says.

If you fear you are not getting the right treatment, consult the NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) guidelines (nice.org.uk) to find out what your doctor should consider in your care, suggests the Patients’ Association .

“You can also get help from relevant charity helplines and their Facebook groups,” agrees Gemma Barry, former nurse and author of Periods Aren’t Meant To Bloody Hurt. She spent eight years fighting to get a diagnosis for her heavy periods, severe pelvic pain and bloating.

“Every month I would be doubled over with severe period pains for days, passing clots the size of 50p pieces and having to change giant sanitary pads every hour or blood would flood into my clothes,” says Gemma, 42, who lives in Loughton . , Essex, with her husband Mark, 45, who works in IT.

“However, when I went to my GP, he told me that these symptoms were normal and that we should “see how things go.” I must have gone 25 times in eight years since I was in my early 30s. The only thing I “They could offer me the birth control pill, but I couldn’t take it because it gave me migraines. It made me feel like I was going crazy.”

Gemma’s pelvic pain and cramps were so bad that she had to go to A&E three times over eight years: the first time she was diagnosed with kidney stones even though nothing was visible on the scan; and the second time, appendicitis.

“The third time I went to A&E, a scan revealed I had an ovarian cyst the size of a melon and it was in danger of rupturing, and I was going to need surgery,” Gemma says.

‘They said he’d probably had it for years. When I had surgery six weeks later, they discovered that I also had endometriosis, and that was the cause of my pain and heavy bleeding. A month later they discovered that I also had adenomyosis, where the lining of the uterus begins to grow into the muscular wall of the uterus. I couldn’t understand why no one had listened to me about this.’

Gemma has retrained as a complementary health practitioner and now supports women with similar experiences.

He advises them to keep detailed symptom diaries, recording how many painkillers they had to take and how many sanitary products they used in each cycle.

If you think your symptoms are constantly being minimized or dismissed, “it may be time to seek a second opinion or even change GPs or consultants,” he says. “And he writes to the practice manager to tell him why you are leaving, as that way they can take action.”

making a official complaint

If you feel your symptoms are being minimized or dismissed and the steps outlined above (see main article) have not helped, one option is to speak to an NHS complaints advocate (a free service); Contact the charities voiceability.org or pohwer. net.

Some local Healthwatch England branches offer NHS complaints advocacy services; The Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) is another free service that helps resolve problems with hospital care (through your local hospital).

The Patients Association has a freephone line, 0800 345 7115, or email: helpline@patients-association.org.uk.