House could impeach Cabinet member for second time this week

WASHINGTON – House Republicans are moving forward with their plans to remove Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, with a committee vote scheduled for Tuesday morning and Speaker Mike Johnson promising a full House vote soon. after.

If the House impeaches Mayorkas, which requires only a majority vote, the matter would move to the Senate to begin a trial. It would be only the second impeachment of a cabinet secretary and the first since 1876.

While it has been 148 years since the last successful removal of a Cabinet member, there have been several failed attempts in that time. Opening an impeachment inquiry against a cabinet member from the opposing party has become especially common over the past two decades.

The only successful impeachment trial so far

In March 2, 1876 Rep. Hiester Clymer, D-Pa., rose to speak on the House floor. Clymer, who chaired the War Department’s Expenditure Committee, said his panel had uncovered “official corruption and crimes that have no parallel in our own history or, as far as I know, in that of any other country.”

The guilty man, Clymer said, was William Belknap, who was secretary of war during the administration of President Ulysses S. Grant. This was the Gilded Age and Belknap was known for “extravagant parties in Washington”, which raised doubts, since he received a salary from the government.

The source of Belknap’s wealth was a bribery scheme orchestrated by his first wife, in which he helped businessman Caleb Marsh secure an appointment to a business position in Oklahoma. The man in that job, John Evans, struck a deal with Marsh: Evans would keep his lucrative job, but would provide $12,000 annually in payments, split equally between Marsh and the Belknaps.

The Clymer committee had Marsh on record explaining the situation. After introducing evidence into the record, Clymer proposed a vote on impeachment. But there was a catch. Just hours earlier, Belknap had rushed to the White House and begged Grant to accept his resignation, which the president did.

After a debate on the floor over whether the House could impeach an official who had resigned, the House ended up doing just that by voting unanimously to impeach Belknap. “THE DISGRACED SECRETARY,” said the New York Times headline the next day.

He trial in the senate It began in April and included the testimony of 40 witnesses. While a majority of senators voted against Belknap on all five articles, the Senate did not meet the two-thirds threshold needed for conviction on any of them.

An increasingly popular movement

There were several unsuccessful attempts to impeach Cabinet secretaries during the first half of the 20th century, including in 1922, when a resolution to impeach Attorney General Harry M. Daugherty was referred to the Judiciary Committee. Daugherty was accused of do not process people involved in the Teapot Dome scandal and by driving in an “arbitrary, oppressive, unjust and illegal” manner. The committee reviewed the charges but said that from the “evidence obtained there does not appear to be any basis” to charge Daugherty.

Another attempt to remove a Cabinet secretary came in 1932, when Rep. Wright Patman, D-Texas, proposed impeaching Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon for retaining his ownership of shipping vessels while holding public office. With pressure mounting, Mellon ended giving up and accept a new appointment from President Herbert Hoover as ambassador to Great Britain. The Judicial Committee decided discontinue his impeachment investigation.

Frances Perkins, Secretary of Labor under President Franklin Roosevelt, faced impeachment in 1939 for “failing, neglecting, and refusing to enforce the immigration laws of the United States” by failing to deport accused communist Harry Bridges. Perkins voluntarily testified to the Judiciary Committee and the investigation was quietly concluded. Rep. John Martin, D-Colo., was frustrated that Perkins’ innocence was not better publicized. He took the House floor complain that “after months of nationwide publicity of unjust and unfounded accusations against a public official, the final result is not announced by any sound of trumpets and is barely made public.”

More recently, in the 21st century, several attorneys general have faced unsuccessful impeachment attempts. Alberto Gonzales, President George W. Bush’s attorney general, faced scrutiny over mass firings of federal prosecutors. Rep. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., introduced a resolution directing the Judiciary Committee to investigate whether there were sufficient grounds for impeachment. Gonzales resigned before any action was taken on the resolution.

In 2013, a group of Republicans introduced articles of impeachment against Eric Holder, President Barack Obama’s attorney general, for failing to enforce laws and refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena. The resolution was referred to the Judiciary Committee but did not give rise to any hearing. William Barr, President Donald Trump’s attorney general, also faced a failed impeachment attempt.

More recently, Republicans have set their sights beyond Mayorkas, with threats to charge Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after he failed to inform the White House of his hospitalization, as well as Attorney General Merrick Garland.