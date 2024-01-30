Berri meets Ambassadors of Quintet Committee in Ain el-Tineh

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain el-Tineh, the Ambassadors of the Quintet Committee: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Walid Bukhari, Ambassador of Qatar, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Thani, Ambassador of France, Herveacute; Magro, Ambassador of Egypt, Alaa Mousa, and the Ambassador of the United States of America, Lisa Johnson.

Also present had been Speaker Berri#39;s Advisors, Dr. Mahmoud Berri and Ali Hamdan.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour, delved intonbsp;the latest developments, especially the presidential election entitlement.

Speaker Berri elaboratednbsp;after the meeting thatnbsp;ldquo;The position was unified. The meeting was constructivenbsp;and promising.rdquo;

