Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Israel hands over bodies of Palestinians killed in Gaza: Health officials

    NNA -nbsp;Israel on Tuesday handed over to Palestinian authorities the bodies of dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza in recent weeks, health officials in the Palestinian enclave said.

    The bodies, which had been held in Israel, were handed over through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing and will be buried in mass graves in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, the officials said.

    The health ministry in Gaza did not immediately say how many bodies had been handed over. — Reuters

