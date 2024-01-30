Wednesday, January 31, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; Session by the Media and Communications Committee, chaired by MP Ibrahim Al-Mousawi, to follow up on telecommunications issues comprehensively, with a review of the latest developments, especially the matter of the telecommunications network breach by the Israeli enemy.

10:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Session by the Human Rights Committee, chaired by MP Michel Moussa, to continue studying the proposal aimed at amending some phrases in Lebanese laws that infringe upon human dignity.

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Lebanese Women#39;s Council and the General Labor Union inaugurate a workshop on quot;Challenges Facing the Lebanese Society in Protecting Families,quot; under the patronage and presence of Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Mortada, at the General Labor Union headquarters.

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Discussion on the progress made in the quot;National Health Strategy: Vision 2030,quot; launched by the Ministry of Public Health to revitalize and rebuild the healthcare sector and address escalating health needs, at the Hilton Hotel Habtoor.

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Press conference by Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar, to announce the response to the emergency situation in southern Lebanon and developments related to the National Program for Supporting the Poorest Families at the Ministry of Social Affairs in Baabda.

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Press conference organized by the Ministry of Agriculture to launch the Wine Rally Paper 2024, in collaboration with the National Institute for Viticulture and Wine, under the patronage of the Director-General of Agriculture, Louis Lahoud, at the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture in Beirut and Mount Lebanon – Justinian Street, Sanayeh.

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Tourism and the honorary president of the National Council for Tourism Development, Engineer Walid Nassar, along with former minister Leila Al-Solh Hamadeh, inaugurate the offices of the National Council, rehabilitated through an initiative by the quot;Prince Al-Walid bin Talal Humanitarian Foundation,quot; at the Ministry of Tourism building.

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Press conference by the quot;Qana Human Rights Observatoryquot; at the Press Syndicate, to launch a human rights memorandum addressed to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court regarding the war on Gaza.

1:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Lebanese Society for Pediatric Dentistry, in collaboration with the Dental Associations in Beirut and the North, launch the National Children#39;s Oral and Dental Health Month in Lebanon, under the patronage and presence of Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abiad, at the Ministry of Public Health building in Bir Hassan.

6:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Dialogue session with academic lawyer Karim Daher, titled quot;Budget 2024: Evading Responsibility,quot; invited by the quot;National Bloc,quot; as part of the quot;Session with the Blocquot; series, at the Bloc#39;s headquarters – Jemmayzeh – one hundred meters after the Gendarmerie station.

