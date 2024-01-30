Rhodri Giggs’ ex Natasha Lever is ENGAGED to a married firefighter who left his wife and three children for her – 13 years after her shocking romance with her husband’s brother Ryan.

Ryan Giggs’ ex-sister-in-law and lover Natasha Lever is set to marry a firefighter who left the wife of his three children to be with her, MailOnline can reveal.

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Natasha, 41, made headlines in 2011 when it emerged she had had an eight-year affair with the former Manchester United ace while still married to his brother Rhodri.

The affair sparked a major dispute between the brothers that continues 13 years later, as Rhodri, 46, claimed this week that he could “bury” his brother with more revelations about the former footballer affected by the scandal.

But Natasha appears to have put the saga behind her by settling down with Haroon Headley, who proposed earlier this month while on holiday in Thailand.

It comes just 12 months after the couple settled down together in Greater Manchester following Haroon’s decision to leave his wife of 20 years for the reality star.

Ryan Giggs’ ex-sister-in-law and lover Natasha Lever is set to marry firefighter Haroon Headley, who left the wife of his three children to be with her (pictured this month in Thailand).

Famous Big Brother star Natasha, 41, made headlines in 2011 when it emerged she had had an eight-year affair with Ryan Giggs while married to his brother Rhodri (pictured with Rhodri).

Natasha appears to have put the saga behind her by settling down with Haroon, who proposed to her earlier this month during their romantic holiday.

Natasha shares two children with Rhodri, as well as two other children with her ex-partner Mark Smith.

She became pregnant with Ryan’s baby during their affair, but miscarried two weeks before marrying her brother in Las Vegas.

A source close to Natasha told MailOnline: ‘Natasha is delighted.

She is in love with Haroon and thought his proposal was very romantic. She feels like she has finally found “The One.”

Natasha now works as a beautician after her foray into reality TV.

She appeared on the 2012 series of Celebrity Big Brother after her affair with former Welsh boss Ryan, 50, became public.

His new fiancée Haroon, 46, abandoned his wife Nicole to embark on a relationship with Natasha.

It was claimed that Natasha knew Haroon was married when they met, but his relationship with Nicole had been deteriorating for some time.

Ryan’s wife Stacey, who divorced him in 2017, forgave his initial infidelities (pictured in 2010), which also included a high-profile affair with Big Brother star Imogen Thomas.

A source told The Sun: ‘Haroon walked out on his wife and three children a couple of months ago after more than 20 years of being together.

“He has always considered himself a womanizer.

‘At the beginning of this year things started to go from bad to worse in their relationship. Haroon would disappear for hours and then get very defensive when Nicole asked him where she had been.

‘He and Natasha met and got on well and it seems she knew he was a married man.

It may be that she has found her match in him. Time will tell.’

Natasha and Ryan began dating secretly in 2003, behind his wife Stacey’s back, and continued while she was pregnant with their two children.

She began dating Rhodri two months after her first meeting with Ryan, but remained close to the Manchester United star, carrying on illicit affairs in hotel rooms and empty properties she had access to through her job as an estate agent.

Ryan allegedly paid her £500 to have an abortion before marrying Rhodri.

Ryan’s wife Stacey, who divorced him in 2017, forgave his initial infidelities, which also included a high-profile affair with Big Brother star Imogen Thomas.

In April 2021, Rhodri claimed that Natasha had affairs with 10 footballers.

He also poked fun at his brother’s affairs in a television commercial for bookmaker Paddy Power.

Speaking to a The Central Club podcast this week, Rodri says another reason the brothers fell out was because Ryan accused him of selling stories about him.

But Rhodri responded by saying she could destroy her brother’s reputation forever by revealing sordid details about Ryan, but decided not to.

He said: ‘If I was going to sell some stories I would have done it last year and I would have buried this b****, I would have buried him.’

‘There are some stories I know that could have buried it, so if I wanted to sell stories I would, but why would I want to do that?’ Because? I would not do it.

“I’m not that bitter or that twisted, but he has to be careful, because he could have done it.” A lot of people could have done it, but they didn’t, and it’s all because he made the decisions he made, no one else.

A source close to Natasha told MailOnline: ‘Natasha is delighted. She is in love with Haroon and feels that she has finally found “The One” (pictured on CBB in 2012).

Rhodri continued: ‘You can’t live life with this kind, innocent family man when you’re punching everything in sight. “How old is he, 48, 49? He needs to grow up.”

Ryan was arrested in November 2020 on suspicion of two counts of assault against his ex-partner Kate Greville and her sister Emma.

He was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to Greville, as well as coercion and partner control against her and common assault against Emma.

The jury was dismissed in August 2022 and Giggs was acquitted in July 2023 after the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the charges and Greville was unwilling to testify at a new trial.