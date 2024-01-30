Army chief meets MP Karami

Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Jan 30, 2024

    NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday received at his Yarzeh office, MP Faisal Karami, accompanied by a delegation from the City (Madina) University.nbsp;

    The delegation stressed the important army#39;s role and the necessity of supporting it in various ways.

    A cooperation agreement was signed between the army command and the aforementioned university, which includes special facilities for active-duty and retired military personnel, civilian employees of the Ministry of National Defense, and the families of martyred, disabled, and deceased military personnel.

