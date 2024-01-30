Bassil welcomes Russian Ambassador, receives invitation to participate in conference in Moscow next month

NNA – Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, accompanied by the Deputy Head of the Russian Mission, Maxim Romanov, on Tuesday visited Free Patriotic Movement leader, MP Gebran Bassil, in the presence of former MP Amal Abu Zeid and the FPMrsquo;s Diplomatic Relations Official, Bashir Haddad.

The Central Media Committee of the quot;Free Patriotic Movementquot; indicated that quot;the Russian ambassador extended an invitation to minister Bassil to participate in the conference organized by the ruling United Russia party in Moscow next month.quot;

The two sides also discussed the presidential election developments and the proposed solutions to exit the current situation.

