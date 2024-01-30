Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    News

    Mayorkas Trashes GOP’s ‘Baseless’ Impeachment Bid Against Him in Angry Letter

    By

    Jan 30, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Mayorkas Trashes GOP’s ‘Baseless’ Impeachment Bid Against Him in Angry Letter

    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas fiercely defended himself against allegations of breaching the public’s trust and refusing to comply with the law in a withering letter sent to the Homeland Security Committee mere hours before the panel considers articles of impeachment against him.

    Over more than six pages, Mayorkas rigorously defended his life’s work in public service and slammed the impeachment proceedings against him—the first targeting a Cabinet secretary in almost 150 years. “I assure you that your false accusations do not rattle me and do not divert me from the law enforcement and broader public service mission to which I have devoted most of my career and to which I remain devoted,” Mayorkas wrote in the message, delivered early Tuesday.

    “I will defer a discussion of the Constitutionality of your current effort to the many respected scholars and experts across the political spectrum who already have opined that it is contrary to law,” Mayorkas added.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: French PM Attal outlines agricultural policy amid mass protests by farmers

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    The Boston Globe is under fire after columnist Kevin Cullen ‘signed a legal notice that helped a retired nurse, 76, die by assisted suicide in Vermont,’ before writing about the experience.

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Allison Bernard walked out of the Exchange Hotel and was never seen again. It seemed all hope of finding her was lost… but eleven years later, police have made a stunning breakthrough

    Jan 30, 2024

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: French PM Attal outlines agricultural policy amid mass protests by farmers

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    The Boston Globe is under fire after columnist Kevin Cullen ‘signed a legal notice that helped a retired nurse, 76, die by assisted suicide in Vermont,’ before writing about the experience.

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Allison Bernard walked out of the Exchange Hotel and was never seen again. It seemed all hope of finding her was lost… but eleven years later, police have made a stunning breakthrough

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas pens scorching letter ahead of House Republicans’ impeachment hearing: ‘Your false accusations do not rattle me’

    Jan 30, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy