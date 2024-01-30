Mayorkas Trashes GOP’s ‘Baseless’ Impeachment Bid Against Him in Angry Letter

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas fiercely defended himself against allegations of breaching the public’s trust and refusing to comply with the law in a withering letter sent to the Homeland Security Committee mere hours before the panel considers articles of impeachment against him.

Over more than six pages, Mayorkas rigorously defended his life’s work in public service and slammed the impeachment proceedings against him—the first targeting a Cabinet secretary in almost 150 years. “I assure you that your false accusations do not rattle me and do not divert me from the law enforcement and broader public service mission to which I have devoted most of my career and to which I remain devoted,” Mayorkas wrote in the message, delivered early Tuesday.

“I will defer a discussion of the Constitutionality of your current effort to the many respected scholars and experts across the political spectrum who already have opined that it is contrary to law,” Mayorkas added.

