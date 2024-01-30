Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Bob Odenkirk Shocked to Hear He Is Related to King Charles

    One imagines Saul Goodman, the devious but creative lawyer from Better Call Saul, would have found a great angle to make a quick buck on this one.

    For the actor Bob Odenkirk has discovered that he is King Charles III’s 11th cousin.

    Odenkirk, who grew up in Chicago, the second eldest of seven siblings born to Catholics of German and Irish descent, laughed in amazement and said, “That is crazy!” when he was told the news of his royal lineage by host Henry Louis Gates Jr on PBS ancestry-based TV show, Finding Your Roots.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

