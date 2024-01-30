Ambassador Magoshi attended the hand-over ceremony of a Japan-funded Solar Power System for the Water Pumping Facility in Baalechmay

NNA -nbsp;On January 25, 2024, Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon, Magoshi Masayuki,nbsp;attended the hand-over ceremony of a solar power system for the water pumping facility innbsp;Baalechmay, which was supported by the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Security Projects (GGP) through the Environment Academy of the American University of Beirut (AUB).

The southern area ofnbsp;Baalechmaynbsp;has faced a severe shortage of public water supply, as the Municipality ofnbsp;Baalechmayhasnbsp;facednbsp;difficulties in operating the existing well pumping facility due to the current energy and economic crises. To this end, Japan decided to support the Municipality ofnbsp;Baalechmaynbsp;through the Environment Academynbsp;of AUBnbsp;to install a solar powernbsp;system to operate the well pumping facility. This assistancenbsp;willnbsp;enablenbsp;more than 4,000 residentsnbsp;to havenbsp;access to safe water at more affordable price. nbsp;nbsp;

In his speech, Ambassador MAGOSHInbsp;highlighted the significance of addressing water scarcity innbsp;Baalechmay,nbsp;emphasizingnbsp;the importance of sustainable solutions to ensure continuous access to water for residents,nbsp;and reaffirmed Japan#39;s commitment to supporting Lebanon#39;s development through initiatives that prioritize the needs of vulnerablenbsp;communities. Innbsp;return,nbsp;Mr. Mohammed Makkawi, the Governor of Mount Lebanon, highlighted the project#39;s significance in advancing renewable energynbsp;solutionsnbsp;and fostering community collaboration, andnbsp;Ms.nbsp;Asmaanbsp;Al Zein,nbsp;anbsp;AUBnbsp;Representative, expressednbsp;hernbsp;gratitude to Japan fornbsp;itsnbsp;support.nbsp;Lastly,nbsp;Mr.nbsp;Adhamnbsp;Elnbsp;Danaf,nbsp;the head of thenbsp;Baalechmaynbsp;Municipality,nbsp;thanked Japannbsp;andnbsp;underscored the collaborative effort and skill developmentnbsp;for the youthnbsp;fostered by the projectnbsp;as the youth plays the vital role for the country#39;s growth. — Japan Embassy in Lebanonnbsp;

