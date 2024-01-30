Woman Brutally Mauled in Sydney Harbor Shark Attack

9 News AustraliaYouTube

A woman was hospitalized with serious leg injuries after being attacked by a shark in Sydney Harbor in Australia on Monday evening.

Lauren O’Neill, 29, was named in local reports as the victim who was mauled as she swam at dusk in the waters of Elizabeth Bay about a mile from the Sydney Opera House. Neighbors say they heard cries for help just before 8 p.m. and were greeted with a disturbing scene when they arrived at the wharf.

Michael Porter told The Sydney Morning Herald that after hearing the cries, he looked out of his window and saw O’Neill trying to climb a ladder on the wharf while dragging her severely injured leg “which was completely open and full of dark red blood.” Fiona Crago, a vet who also lives in the area, said she rushed to O’Neill’s aid when she heard screams of “Shark attack! Shark attack!”

