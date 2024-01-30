Is this Putin’s ‘secret hideout 18 miles from the NATO border’? New video claims to show the president’s potential luxury lake hideaway in a forest area larger than Monaco

A new video has emerged claiming to show Vladimir Putin’s secret northern hideout – just 18 miles from Russia’s border with NATO.

According to unverified reports in Russia, the 71-year-old dictator is accused of “stealing” a scenic waterfall and a piece of the commandeered national park – bigger than Monaco – for his retreat of lakes and forests.

It is reported that the property’s nearby neighbor, just two and a half kilometers away, is former Chelsea tycoon Roman Abramovich, 57.

The narrator of the footage claims that the secret hideaway that Putin is said to share with beloved Alina Kabaeva, 40, a world-famous gymnast, is located next to the picturesque 4-meter-high Marjalahti Waterfall.

According to the independent news channel Dossier Center, it has a modernist gazebo with a full view of the beautiful site, closed to ordinary Russians.

However, MailOnline has not been able to verify the footage and may have used AI or special effects to add the buildings.

The retreat is believed to take place in Lake Ladoga National Park in Karelia – as far north as the Faroe Islands – but close to Russia’s NATO border with Finland.

The video goes on to say that there are several buildings and a telltale sign that this is part of a huge Putin portfolio of secret houses and palaces hidden from the Russian people.

“Behind the shed you see an ordinary hill,” says case journalist Ilya Rozhdestvenskiy.

‘It is not known for certain what exactly this site is for, but based on satellite images it has appeared in recent years.

‘It is possible that an air defense system is on display here…

“This is not the first time that ground markers – from the support of military equipment deployed from the air into combat positions – have protected the President.

‘Since the start of the war, all of Putin’s main residences have been covered by the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft system.

‘The barn looks more like a reception house.

‘Inside there is a living room, its own brewery and a tea room on the second floor.

‘The building has a swimming pool or fountain.’

The retreat has a separate underground entrance, a helipad and a pier for yachts [on Lake Ladoga]as well as the gazebo opposite the waterfall.’

The so-called ‘fishing hut’ has its own helipad and pier.

Semi-precious stones are used in interior decoration.

Rumor has it that there is a bathhouse, a trout fishery and farm, a marbled beef farm and a secluded gazebo with breathtaking lake views nearby.

‘Here the president can enjoy nature in complete solitude.

‘You can’t get here just by plane [helicopter], but also by yacht. Putin has a whole fleet at his disposal for that purpose.’

According to the narrator, just three and a half kilometers away are a country house, a sauna and a restaurant that, Rozhdestvenskiy says, belongs to Abramovich, as confirmed by entries in the Russian real estate register.

A nearby hotel is said to be owned by Yuri Kovalchuk, a longtime friend of Putin and known as the dictator’s “personal banker.”

‘Kovalchuk has created a network of companies that deal with the president’s leisure activities and are responsible for all his real estate, including the famous [Black Sea] palace near Gelendzhik and the mansion in Valdai, where the head of state most often visits,” said the report on YouTube channel Khodorkovsky.Live.

“Abramovich is not part of Putin’s inner circle, but has always been close to the highest levels of power,” the report said.

During Putin visits to his northern luxury retreat, ‘local security is replaced by FSO agents.

‘The entrances are blocked, as are the neighboring islands [on the lake] are blocked.

‘The houses are gated, with CCTV cameras and motion sensors on the fences.

‘Barbed wire runs through the adjacent forest.’