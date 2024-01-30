Robert Downey Jr. aims to bring more positivity to your day with his new coffee company

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Robert Downey Jr. hopes to get people in their step, one “magical, consistent and legal” cup of coffee at a time.

The Oscar-winning actor launched Happy Coffee, a new line from Java co-founded by Craig Dubitsky, the entrepreneur and investor behind other fun products with a modern, sans-serif design approach. (He’s behind Method cleansing products, Eos skin and lip care, and Hello oral care.) Charity brand launches today online and in Aim and Coles grocery stores with 100 percent Arabica coffee in light, medium and dark roasts.

Prices range from $9.99 for instant coffee and 10-capsule packages to $12.99 for a 12-ounce box of ground or whole beans. Expect flavors like the Extraordinary Light coffee with hints of “toasted cookies and lightness,” the Magnificent Medium Roast with notes of “berries and optimism,” and the Dark Roast that tastes like “sweet molasses and happiness” or “cocoa and joy.”

“Coffee is a perfect substance. It’s magical, consistent and legal,” Downey Jr. says. The Hollywood Reporter in a sentence. “It was my mother’s favorite drink and I followed in her footsteps. I associate coffee with family, camaraderie, “going the extra mile and a reason for being.”

Downey Jr.’s light-hearted nod to his past addictions to alcohol and illegal drugs follows the spirit of Happy Coffee. The actor has been open about his sobriety and his past addiction to alcohol and illegal drugs. and recently I told him Armchair expert Podcast co-host Dax Sheppard called his one-year prison sentence in 1999 “the worst thing that ever happened to me.”

In keeping with Downey Jr.’s environmentalism, Happy says it works with the world’s largest vertically integrated coffee roaster to produce its responsibly grown and sustainably sourced coffee. The roasters work with farmers in Central and South America, including Rainforest Alliance certified farms. Each package includes a lot code that can be entered at happyproducts.com to track who grew, harvested and roasted your beans.

The company also partners with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to support advocacy, education, support and public awareness for individuals and families affected by mental health conditions.

The co-founders “are known for making people smile through branding, design, storytelling, entrepreneurship and entertainment experiences,” and the goal is to bring the same joyful, unpretentious identity to the world of coffee says the company. “Existing brands have focused on geography, energy or tradition, and newer brands seem to focus on esoteric niches. “Coffee is just supposed to be something delicious that we love and enjoy.”

Happy shopping at happyproducts.com and in stores or through delivery on demand in Aim and Coles.