Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Syria condemns stance of a number of countries that suspended funding to UNRWA

    By

    Jan 30, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Syria condemned the decision of some countries, on top the US, to suspend funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

    ldquo;The decision is a blatant bias to the incitement campaign promoted by the Israeli occupation and implementation of its plans to liquidate the agency and end the services it provides to the Palestinian people,rdquo; Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

    The ministry noted that the actions of these countries constitute a blatant aggression against human values amounting to collective punishment and reflect their abandonment of assuming the collective responsibility approved by the UN in providing support to the Palestinian refugees until a just solution to their cause is reached.

    Syria calls on these countries to reverse the funding suspension decision due to the serious repercussions it will have on the humanitarian situation of the Palestinian people, the ministry concluded. — SANA news agency

    nbsp;

    ====================

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Macron looks to EU for ‘concrete’ solutions to farmers’ crisis

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    LA Times Film Critic Justin Chang Joins The New Yorker

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    The Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman predicted before the season that he would beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl… but that’s not what the wide receiver expected after being traded by the Jets!

    Jan 30, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Macron looks to EU for ‘concrete’ solutions to farmers’ crisis

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    LA Times Film Critic Justin Chang Joins The New Yorker

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    The Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman predicted before the season that he would beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl… but that’s not what the wide receiver expected after being traded by the Jets!

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    A convoy calling themselves ‘God’s army’ en route to the Texas border to stop migrants has raised $138,000 in donations

    Jan 30, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy