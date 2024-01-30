Family of Teen Who Died by Suicide After Viral Attack Video Sues School Officials

CBS New York / YouTube

The family of a New Jersey girl who died by suicide last year after a video of her being assaulted was posted online is now suing school officials, alleging that administrators failed to protect the teen despite being aware of a “culture of violence.”

The lawsuit claims that even before 14-year-old Adriana Kuch was attacked in a hallway at New Jersey’s Central Regional High School on Feb. 1, 2023, a “climate of harassment, intimidation, and bullying” existed at the school. Kuch was found dead in her home two days after the incident.

Her family’s lawyers said in a statement that the attack and the video of it being shared online “led to her public humiliation and ultimate suicide.” Four students have been criminally charged in connection with the assault, while Adriana’s death itself triggered walkouts from students protesting the district’s alleged lack of action in addressing bullying.

