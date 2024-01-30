Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Woman Falls in Dumpster, Gets Compacted by Garbage Truck

    A New Hampshire woman fell into a dumpster at her Manchester housing complex on trash collection day and was picked up by a local garbage truck—where fire officials say she was compacted up to four times before the driver noticed she was inside.

    The woman, who has not been identified but was described by neighbors as a 60-year-old resident, was rushed to a hospital in serious condition Monday but was expected to survive, according to local reports.

    “In 32 years, I’ve never seen anything like this my whole career,” Manchester Fire Department Battalion Chief Bob Beaudet was quoted as telling local news outlet WMUR. “It’s alarming, because you don’t really think it’s true. You don’t think it really happens, but in this day and age, times are tough, and people do different things. So, that was definitely one for the books,” he said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

