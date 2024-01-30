Kate Hudson, Rock Star, Lets Loose on Her Debut Song: Listen

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

More than two decades after Kate Hudson’s Oscar-nominated turn as Penny Lane in Almost Famous, the beloved groupie (sorry, Band-Aid) has become the rockstar.

On Tuesday, Hudson delivered on her years-long promise to launch a music career by releasing her debut single, “Talk About Love.” The shimmering pop song finds Hudson singing to a lover about letting loose and not being afraid of heartbreak: “Take my hand and let me guide you out into the endless night / But why we chasing all these butterflies? / Let them go now,” she sings.

Per a press release, “Talk About Love” was co-written by Hudson with Linda Perry and Hudson’s musician fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. The actress has inked a deal with Virgin Music Group to release her as-yet-untitled debut album, due later this year.

