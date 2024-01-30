Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    News

    Michigan’s GOP Chair Drama Takes Another Nasty Turn

    By

    Jan 30, 2024 , , , , ,
    Michigan’s GOP Chair Drama Takes Another Nasty Turn

    Getty Images/Sarah Rice

    Less than a month before it’s set to host a key presidential primary, Michigan’s GOP leadership remains in disarray, with the party’s contested chairwoman, Kristina Karamo, slamming the Republican National Committee in a letter to its members on Tuesday.

    Karamo, who was ousted by her fellow state party members this month but claims her removal was illegal, accused the RNC of “colluding” against her after it ruled last week that she was indeed “properly removed” from her position.

    Both Karamo and Pete Hoekstra now say they’re the current party chair in Michigan, with both Republicans recently issuing statements through official Michigan GOP channels—adding to the confusion of who’s actually in charge.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Lala Kent, 33, reveals she wants a second child through IUI because it’s stupid to ‘wait to fall in love with a man’ to have a baby… after ‘love rat’ Randall Emmett broke her baby heart

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    ‘Gender ideology has torn our family apart’: Montana family who lost custody of their 14-year-old daughter after refusing to allow a boy to transition reveals their torment

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Congressional Republicans want to kill a bipartisan border bill to give Trump an edge in the election

    Jan 30, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Lala Kent, 33, reveals she wants a second child through IUI because it’s stupid to ‘wait to fall in love with a man’ to have a baby… after ‘love rat’ Randall Emmett broke her baby heart

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    ‘Gender ideology has torn our family apart’: Montana family who lost custody of their 14-year-old daughter after refusing to allow a boy to transition reveals their torment

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Congressional Republicans want to kill a bipartisan border bill to give Trump an edge in the election

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Ukraine needs different weapons to blunt Russia’s artillery fire advantages because HIMARS aren’t enough anymore, war experts say

    Jan 30, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy