Michigan’s GOP Chair Drama Takes Another Nasty Turn

Less than a month before it’s set to host a key presidential primary, Michigan’s GOP leadership remains in disarray, with the party’s contested chairwoman, Kristina Karamo, slamming the Republican National Committee in a letter to its members on Tuesday.

Karamo, who was ousted by her fellow state party members this month but claims her removal was illegal, accused the RNC of “colluding” against her after it ruled last week that she was indeed “properly removed” from her position.

Both Karamo and Pete Hoekstra now say they’re the current party chair in Michigan, with both Republicans recently issuing statements through official Michigan GOP channels—adding to the confusion of who’s actually in charge.

