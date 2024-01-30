Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Stephen Moyer Talks That Wildly Disturbing ‘Sexy Beast’ Scene

    Stephen Moyer Talks That Wildly Disturbing ‘Sexy Beast’ Scene

    (Warning: This conversation includes spoilers and a discussion of a long scene depicting a rape in Sexy Beast’s second episode, “Donny Donny Donny”.)

    There are scenes in certain TV shows that are so shocking, so traumatizing, and so disturbing that, even before they’re over, you know you’ll never forget them. The new series Sexy Beast wastes no time, serving one up in its second episode.

    The original film version of Sexy Beast was an instant classic of British crime drama when it hit movie theaters in 2000, yielding raves for Ben Kingsley’s unhinged performance as Don, and for first-time director Jonathan Glazer (just nominated for 2024 Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on World War II drama Zone of Interest). A new prequel series of the same title premiered last week on Paramount+, co-starring True Blood’s Stephen Moyer as up-and-coming London crime boss Teddy Bass, a role originated by John Wick’s Ian McShane.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

