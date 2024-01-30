Parents of U.S. Soldier Slain in Drone Attack Break Down During Biden Call

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

The parents of Kennedy Sanders, one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in a drone strike carried out in Jordan on Saturday, burst into tears during a heart-wrenching phone call with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, video recorded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed.

Biden told the 24-year-old’s parents, Oneida and Shawn Sanders, that he’d arranged for their daughter to be posthumously promoted from specialist to a U.S. Army sergeant.

“That’s the best news I’ve heard today,” Oneida Sanders said through tears. “You don’t know how much that means to us.”

