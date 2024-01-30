Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Parents of U.S. Soldier Slain in Drone Attack Break Down During Biden Call

    Parents of U.S. Soldier Slain in Drone Attack Break Down During Biden Call

    The parents of Kennedy Sanders, one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in a drone strike carried out in Jordan on Saturday, burst into tears during a heart-wrenching phone call with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, video recorded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed.

    Biden told the 24-year-old’s parents, Oneida and Shawn Sanders, that he’d arranged for their daughter to be posthumously promoted from specialist to a U.S. Army sergeant.

    “That’s the best news I’ve heard today,” Oneida Sanders said through tears. “You don’t know how much that means to us.”

