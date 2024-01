Getty Images

Chita Rivera, one of Broadway’s most illustrious stars, has died at the age of 91.

“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera. My dear friend of over 40 years was 91,” her rep Merle Frimark said in a statement to People on Tuesday.

Rivera’s death was also confirmed by her daughter Lisa Mordente, who said the late actress died “after a brief illness.”

