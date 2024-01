WIMAUMA, Fla. (FOX 13) – K9 Mary Lou helped find a missing and endangered 11-year-old girl on Friday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 8 p.m., HCSO says Deputy Sarah Ernstes and K9 Mary Lou responded to the 16000 block of Carlton Lake Drive to help search for the missing child.

