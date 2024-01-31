I Tried the TikTok-Viral Pheromone Perfume—Here Are My Thoughts

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Pure Instinct.

I’ve never been one to doubt the mood-boosting superpowers of fragrance. While I’m pretty discerning about what beauty products I spend my money on, I’ve always regarded perfume as a worthy splurge thanks to its therapeutic properties. I have always worn fragrance for myself—I even used to wear it to the gym to make myself happy instead of attracting potential suitors or garnering compliments. It’s an olfactory indulgence that qualities as a self-care for me—it just makes me happy. Naturally, when I discovered Pure Instinct’s roll-on Pheromone Perfume on a TikTok binge, I was intrigued by all of the glowing reviews the affordable scent had amassed.

The unisex fragrance is infused with “human-compatible pheromones” and is formulated to mix seamlessly with your own naturally occurring pheromones and body chemistry for a customized aroma. The essential oil fragrance scent is alternatively dubbed a “Pheromone Attractant Cologne for Women and Men,” and countless reviews swear by its alluring and sex appeal-boosting effects. In fact, several reviews from waitresses and customer services workers stated that when they wore Pure Instinct’s Pheromones Perfume, their tips more than doubled. Impressive! Other TikTokers called it “catnip for him,” claiming that the scent caused romantic partners to swoon.

