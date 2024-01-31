Joe Wicks’ wife Rosie is pregnant! The fitness guru confirms the couple is expecting her FOURTH child as she cradles her growing baby bump

Joe Wicks announced Tuesday that his model wife Rosie is pregnant with their fourth child.

The Body Coach, 36, took to Instagram to share the exciting news that Rosie, 33, is now “20 weeks” pregnant.

In the snap, the model cradled her growing baby bump in a skin-tight brown jumpsuit as she posed for a photo with Joe and her one-year-old daughter Leni.

The couple couldn’t contain their smiles as they smiled for the camera while posing in front of a pond.

Joe wrote: ‘Baby number 4 is coming #20weeks’

Celebrity friends quickly took to the comments section to congratulate the couple, including singer Olly Murs, who wrote: “Oh amazing guys.”

Meanwhile, Professor Green added: ‘Congratulations’

Gorgon Ramsay’s wife Tana wrote: ‘What fabulous news x very happy to you both xxx’

The couple are already proud parents to three-year-old Leni, Marley, and their eldest daughter, five-year-old Indie.

Joe and Rosie have been together since 2016 and married in a stunning rural ceremony in 2019.

Last July, the fitness guru revealed he had taken his daughter Indie out of reception to homeschool her.

Joe said he and Rosie, who would like to have six children, plan to do at least a year of homeschooling at their £4million mansion in Surrey.

“There’s really nothing more to the decision than we just love being together as a family and want to spend more time with the kids while we can,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Joe continued: ‘He had a great year in reception, but we have always loved teaching children at home and want to have the freedom to travel more and explore the world.

‘She could go to school next year. We have no idea long-term, but we want to do at least a year of homeschooling.’

Homeschooling has skyrocketed in recent years: 40 percent more learning outside of schools since 2018.

Wicks frequently shares activity books that he uses to educate his children and previously joked that he is an “old school parent” who doesn’t allow them to sit in front of iPads and use phones.

He said: ‘They watch Disney or Netflix on TV, but they don’t know how to use a phone and they don’t have an iPad… They read, write and speak well because that’s all they know.

‘They don’t miss iPads or screen time because they’ve never had them. One thing I am most proud of about my children is how friendly, open, talkative, and confident they are with new people.

“Most days we look around us and see Indie and Marley making friends with other adults in restaurants or by the pool telling jokes. Their personalities are not an accident. They are a product of their environment and the stimulation they all receive the days…’

He said being bored is “a good thing” for children as it allows them to tap into their imagination.

He also previously revealed that he encourages his children to walk barefoot on the street as it’s “good to be in contact with the ground.”

Joe also spoke about his “chaotic childhood” with his heroin-addicted father and extreme OCD mother in an interview last year.

Joe told Unfiltered editor-in-chief Joe Warner about his determination to ensure children had a “stable” home, something he lacked as a child after his parents and his own struggles with addiction.

He spoke of his own “chaotic” childhood, in which his mother Raquela left him in the care of his heroin-addicted father, Gary, when he was 12 to get help for his OCD.

Joe had previously praised his mother for being “brave” enough to get the help he needed in the form of five months of therapy, while his older brother Nikki, 39, tried to shield him from the daily horrors of living with his addict father.

He said: ‘My dad was obviously struggling when I was a kid. “My father has been a drug addict since he was very young, so he was struggling with heroin addiction, so it was very difficult for him to be present and be an emotional father when he was like that, he is in such a bad state with it.”

“So obviously that was a thing, and my mom had her own problem. Obviously she had extreme OCD, like cleaning, extreme everyday eating disorders, anxiety… it was tough.”

And speaking of wanting to expand his own brood, he said: “Well, I have three kids and you might think I’m mad, but actually we want like six kids.”

‘It seems ridiculous, right? You think it’s a big number. But the reason I love it is because I meet families when I do these tours and I do the PE tours with Joe and I see kids, five kids, six kids, and I love the energy and the culture of that family, all in fitness. . , everyone to exercise’.

He went on to explain how becoming a father had “changed his perception of time,” making him realize how important it was to be at home and not always at work.

“I have always felt that I have a good balance because not only [work all the time]. I’m not filming television shows. “I could do a lot more television and travel a lot more.”

‘But I actually think, you know what? I love social media and I love digital because I can be at home with it and be present and more present as a parent.