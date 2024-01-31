Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    Sotheby’s Cleared of Art Fraud as Russian Billionaire Loses Lawsuit

    Sotheby’s Cleared of Art Fraud as Russian Billionaire Loses Lawsuit

    Eric Gaillard

    A federal jury in New York City ruled in favor of Sotheby’s on Tuesday, rejecting fraud claims made by the Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev that the auction house colluded with an art adviser to trick him into grossly overpaying for four pieces of art.

    Rybolovlev had accused Sotheby’s of scheming with Yves Bouvier, who he claimed posed as an art adviser to negotiate art sales on his behalf but, in reality, had been secretly acting as an art dealer to sell him pieces at multi-million dollar markups.

    It was the latest loss in court for Rybolovlev, who has spent years filing lawsuits in jurisdictions around the globe, hoping one would rule in his favor against Bouvier and those he alleges helped his foe.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

