Nia Long Joins Michael Jackson Biopic as Katherine Jackson

Nia Long joins the Jackson family. The actor will star Miguel, the biopic of the late pop star Michael Jackson. Long will play Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson musical family, Lionsgate announced Tuesday.

The film stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, as a music star. Oscar nominee Colman Domingo stars as Joe Jackson, Michael’s father, while 9-year-old actor Juliano Krue plays a younger version of Michael.

Director Antoine Fuqua praised Long in a statement, saying he was excited to “work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock and the heart of the Jackson family during their best and more turbulent times.”

Long called Katherine Jackson “an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family.” Long is known as the star of The best man franchise, and last year he starred in Your people, the Netflix film also starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London and Eddie Murphy. She is also known for working on Friday and kids in the neighborhood.

Miguel, due out April 18, 2025, will be made in cooperation with Jackson’s estate. Although the filmmakers say the film will address all aspects of Jackson’s life, it is unclear whether it will address allegations that she sexually abused children. Jackson’s estate previously defended him against these allegations, which resurfaced in the 2019 HBO documentary. Leaving Neverland.

Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King is producing Michaelwith John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of Michael Jackson’s estate. Gladiator Scribe John Logan wrote the screenplay.

Long is represented by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Narrative and Meyer & Downs.