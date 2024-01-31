Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    California Man Arrested After $5 MILLION Worth of Nike Products Found in Warehouse

    Los Angeles (LAPD) – The Los Angeles Police Department’s, Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Theft Unit, announces the arrest of a suspect involved in huge Organized Retail Crime.

    On January 27, 2024, detectives from the Commercial Crimes Division’s Cargo Theft Unit, Major Theft Task Force, and the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force executed two separate search warrants in Hollywood and the City of Hawthorne, CA. The Hawthorne location was identified as a warehouse where the suspect was seen delivering stolen Nike products.

    Detectives along with Nike’s Global Security Director and other supply chain investigators, conducted a search of the location and discovered thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes, clothing, accessories, and unique prototypes worth approximately $5,000,000.00.

    This investigation led to the arrest of, 37-Year-Old Roy Lee Harvey Jr. It is believed Harvey Jr. is responsible for receiving, redistributing, and reselling a high dollar amount of stolen property.

